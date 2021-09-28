Speed limit drops in Enilda, Grouard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Motorists speeding in Enilda and Grouard in Big Lakes County will have slow down to new posted lower speed limits.

At its regular meeting Sept. 22, council adopted a bylaw to amend the speed limit bylaw to reduce the speed limits in Enilda and Grouard to 40 km/h from 50 km/h.

Council adopted the amended bylaw after a quiet public hearing.

“No written comments from the public have been received,” says Vic Abel director of public works.

In Enilda, the speed limit will be reduced in the hamlet except Township Road 742A and Range Road 750 from Township Road 742A and continuing south for about 433 metres.

In Grouard, the proposed amendment would apply to all roads in the hamlet except Mission Street starting at Highway 750 and southwesterly for about one kilometre.

Grouard Councillor Fern Welch suggested the speed limits be reduced at council’s regular meeting Aug. 11.

That’s when council discussed a presentation by Enilda resident Eric Corbiere who addressed council July 28 concerned about speeding and dangerous driving in Enilda.

He asked council to reduce the speed limit in Enilda changed to 30 km/h.

Any changes to the bylaw would take effect after council has adopted the bylaw.

Corbiere says he concerned about speeding in Enilda by all types of vehicles.

He mentioned he sees people driving 50, 60, 70 km/h and higher in Enilda that raises the risk for children in the area.