Speed limit too high, claims resident

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Motorists travelling on rural gravel roads in the Kinuso area are being advised by Big Lakes County to slow down and drive safely.

At its regular meeting Feb. 9, council received a request to post signs to slow drivers on Range Road 93 south of Township Road 730 east of the Highway 33 junction.

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt received a letter from Rhonda VanRootselaar about the speed limit of 80 km/h on the road, says a report from Vic Abel, director of public works.

“Mrs. VanRootselaar believes the speed limit is too high,” Abel says.

“People are always driving at the speed limit regardless of road conditions and it has resulted in their dog being hit by a truck.”

Abel adds all gravel roads in the county have a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

Hunt spoke to VanRootselaar about the issue.

“I told her to report this to the police,” Hunt says.

Hunt also advises dog owners to take better care and control of their pet on roads.

She notes that dogs have a habit of running beside vehicles when they drive along the road.

VanRootselaar requested council reduce the speed limit on the road and install signs for a school bus stop and “Caution, Children at Play”.

However, Abel says one type of sign is not possible.

“We cannot install the ‘Caution, Children at Play’ sign without a designated playground in the vicinity,” Abel says.