Spirit reigns supreme at Kinuso!

Contrary to last year, a bright and warm sunny day greeted the Kinuso Rodeo Parade (aka Canada Day Parade) June 29. Many more entries than last year participated in what might have been the largest parade ever – about three dozen entries! The Spruce Point Park Association sponsored prizes for the winners which were as follows: the 23 Pick-Up Band placed first and won $200, Howard’s Swan Valley Service placed second and won $100; and Dean Lindsay placed third and won $50 for entering his antique 1964 GMC one-ton 4 x 4.

All the way from Fort Providence, NWT! Saphira Chalifoux, left, and her daughter, Cassandra BonnetRouge, proudly highlight their Indigenous heritage in the parade.

Kinuso 4-H went the extra mile and decorated a boat. It was one of the most eye-popping entries in the parade.

The next generation of cowgirls was featured in this family entry in the parade! Left-right are Sara Sheldon, miniature horse Bella, Brook Sheldon and Charlie Sheldon.

The hood of the Swan River First Nation Ag Foods car was elaborately decorated! Posing with the parade entry is Ivy Lampa.

Ready to celebrate summer on Kinuso Merchantile’s float were Caroley Seppola, left, and Hudson Seghers. Bring on the hot weather!

Placing third in the parade and wining $50 was Dean Lindsay’s entry – a 1964 GMC one-ton 4 x 4 that purred like a kitten! Lindsay is from Kinuso.

The Kinosayo Museum tuned back the pages in time and built a canoe in their parade entry. The voyageur photo they found appeared to be not too thrilled with his boat!

A band called 23 Pick-Up placed first in the parade and won $200. Above, three of the band members are shown. Left-right are Philip Willier, Harry Davies and Russell Shott.

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt represented Big Lakes County at the parade. Not shown is deputy reeve Lane Monteith.

Howard’s Swan Valley Service placed second in the parade and won $100. Left-right are Jaymee Van Oorspronk, Leslee Tanasiuk, Jessee Tanasiuk, Arlee Van Oorspronk, Mikayla Thackery and Kuranda Bellerive.

Draped in a Canadian flag on Kinuso Mercantile’s float was Aliyah Giroux (bottom) while Breanna Domak relaxes. Note the cowboy above them to show true rodeo spirit!

Children enjoyed a mini-beach party aboard CM Forest Services’ float. Left-right are Olive Larson, Ryder Churchill and Jasper Larson. Ah, summer!

Never underestimate the importance of reading! It was the message from the Kinuso Municipal Library in its parade entry. Left-right are Margaret Willier, Kade King, Cordell Bigstone-McLaughlin, and Susan Moody.