Spirit reigns supreme at Kinuso!

Contrary to last year, a bright and warm sunny day greeted the Kinuso Rodeo Parade (aka Canada Day Parade) June 29. Many more entries than last year participated in what might have been the largest parade ever – about three dozen entries! The Spruce Point Park Association sponsored prizes for the winners which were as follows: the 23 Pick-Up Band placed first and won $200, Howard’s Swan Valley Service placed second and won $100; and Dean Lindsay placed third and won $50 for entering his antique 1964 GMC one-ton 4 x 4.