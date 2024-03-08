Splash park concepts presented to council

The estimated cost of Concept A is $539,000.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There is still a lot of work to do, and consulting with the public, but a Splash Park could be constructed in High Prairie as soon as 2025.

Three conceptual drawings were presented to town council at its Feb. 27 meeting. Council approved the plan in principle. The three plans cost $539,000 and $642,000 and $748,000.

Recreation director Ramona Rollins told council that a sponsor for $400,000 has stepped forward. Although she did not disclose the sponsor, it is widely believed to be the Buchanan family.

The next step is to talk about the concepts with Big Lakes County council, who will be asked to chip in half of the remaining costs of an approved design. Or, as Rollins suggested, council(s) subsidize the rest of the cost.

After the meeting, Town of High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan added there would also be community engagement, including local Indigenous governments.

Where the park would be located was quickly asked.

“Jaycee Park is a little bit secluded and out of the way,” said Rollins.

Therefore, a site just south of the indoor pool is preferred.

Councillor Sacha Martens asked when construction could begin. Given the time to consult with the public and local governments, McKennan estimated “not until 2025.”

Council also heard the donation includes $10,000 a year for five years for operational costs.

Council was also presented with information in their package. A recent survey included in the High Prairie and District Recreation Master Plan indicated 56 per cent of respondents supported splash park based on an estimated cost of $600,000 and an annual $15,000 operations cost.

A property tax increment of eight per cent the first year and 0.5 per cent in subsequent years would affect High Prairie taxpayers; in Big Lakes County taxes would increase 1.12 per cent the first year and 0.07 per cent afterwards.

People supporting the splash park cite the following reasons: enhancement of the community and region, a benefit to schools, and an investment in the youth.

People opposed cite the project is cost prohibitive and it is only a seasonal facility with limited use.

The estimated cost of Concept B is $642,000.