SplashFest coming to HP in August

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council [LSWC] is inviting everyone to SplashFest at High Prairie Jaycee Park Aug. 18.

“We’re hoping to have a big summer event,” said LSWC education and outreach co-ordinator Alyssa Belanger, who attended council’s April 12 meeting asking for a $450 donation.

“It’s an opportunity to bring everyone together. There are not a lot of things to do in High Prairie that don’t involve a lot of costs.”

The joint Recreation Committee comprised of the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County first heard about the celebration at its March 29 meeting. The intent of the celebration is to learn and share information about the work being done to protect and steward the lands and water in the region.

Of course, plenty of fun and games are also planned at no cost during the family fun event. LSWC is inviting non-profit groups to sponsor or provide materials and/or attend with information about their organization. It is hoped local firefighters, peace officers, and Fish and Wildlife officers will attend.

The recreation committee agreed to waive Jaycee Park rent to help LSWC hold the event.

Belanger asked council for a $450 donation and invited them to attend and set up a display. The money will be used to buy food for the barbecue. Council agreed.

“It’s such a small ask,” said Councillor Sacha Martens.

“It’s such a feel-good good, rah-rah event.”

This year marks the 15th anniversary of LSWC.

“We would like this to become an annual event, moving to a different community in our watershed each year, starting with High Prairie,” wrote LSWC in its proposal.