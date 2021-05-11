SPN nominated for awards

SPN Staff

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association announced May 5 its awards nominees in the 2020 General Excellence category in its Better Newspapers competition.



The nominees in the Under 1,100 Circulation category include the Bashaw Star, Fort Macleod Gazette, High Prairie South Peace News, Inuvik Drum, Shootin the Breeze, and SPN’s sister newspaper, the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader.



The papers will share awards in the Best Overall Newspaper, Best Front Page, Best Editorial and Best Sports categories.



Winners will be announced tentatively during an online ceremony May 28.



South Peace News’ sister newspaper, the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader, is also nominated for awards in the same category.



South Peace News has won 46 AWNA awards in its history and 46 Canadian Community Newspapers Association awards making a total of 92.