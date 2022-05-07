SPN sweeps AWNA nominations, awards to be presented June 3

SPN Staff

South Peace News is nominated in all four awards categories in 2021 General Excellence by the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association.

The newspaper was notified by AWNA April 25 it had placed first, second or third in Best Editorial, Best Front Page, Best Sports, and Best Overall.

Placings will be announced and awards presented at the AWNA convention June 3 in Edmonton.

Newspapers are invited to submit for awards in their circulation category and can choose one edition from the months selected by AWNA. South Peace News competes in the Circulation Under 1,100 category and selected its March 4 and Sept. 2 newspapers for judging.

South Peace News has now won 52 AWNA awards in its history. Including the Canadian Community Newspaper Association awards, the total reaches 98 making South Peace News one of the most decorated in Alberta.

CCNA nominations are later this year.