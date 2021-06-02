SPN wins 2 AWNA awards

South Peace News won two awards in the 2020 Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition announced May 28.



South Peace News placed first for Best Sports Pages and second in Ad Campaign Award.



It is the seventh time since 1990 that South Peace News has placed first for Best Sports. The paper has also placed second three times and third twice for a total of 12 awards.



Cori Burgar submitted KC Factory Furniture ads to place second in Ad Campaign Award. It’s the first time South Peace News has placed in the category, and the first time it has entered.



South Peace News has now won 48 AWNA awards in its history. Coupled with the 46 Canadian Community Newspaper awards, South Peace News has now won 94 provincial and national awards in its history.