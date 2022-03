The great writer, Oscar Wilde, said “Spontaneity is meticulously planned art” and nothing could be closer to the truth than the works of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students as they continue their projects involving carefully planned pattern and spontaneity.

Art 20, Grade 11 student Emma Zallum deserves an A+ for cuteness alone for this polymer clay, independent project. Art 30, Grade 12 student Kierra Supernault uses pattern and her skills to spontaneously compose a display of felt marker cheer. Art 20, Grade 11 student Noah Brewer created a felt marker “search and find” image with his spontaneous pattern project. Can you find the hidden taco? Art 10, Grade 10 student Sazhon Swampy clearly put his heart into creating this well-crafted value study. Art 10, Grade 10 student Savana Munro demonstrates her ability to shine with glorious design, colour, pattern and felt markers. Art 10, Grade 10 student Stephan Anderson used felt markers to enlighten us through endless pattern and symbolism. Art 30, Grade 12 student Dara Mearon never fails to impress with her skills, which is exemplified in her very colourful felt marker spontaneity and pattern artwork. Art 10, Grade 10 student Jesse-James Anderson fearlessly tackled colour, as well as pattern, in this seemingly effortless felt marker whirl of imagination.