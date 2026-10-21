‘Spook’tacular time at Monster Mash promised

Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services’ Monster Mash Dance welcomes families and community members to party it out like they did last Halloween. The annual dance will be held Oct. 30.

Nampa Complex upstairs will be taken over by ghouls and goblins on Oct. 30 as the Monster Mash Family Dance returns for some spooky fun.

The event is hosted by Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services. FCSS community development coordinator Alicia Surman says the dance will be a great time for the whole family.

“We host this event to increase social interaction and foster a community feeling of well-being and togetherness by giving county or village residents a chance to connect, mingle and enjoy the evening with their neighbours,” says Surman.

“It provides a safe, festive space, and offered as a free-to-attend family event, all households can participate without financial barriers,” she adds

The spooky-good time will include a deejayed dance, costume prizes, spot dances, spooky snacks, and a whole lot more.

“The event is open to all families, neighbours, children, seniors and residents of the local region,” says Surman.

“Dressing up is encouraged but not mandatory, I do not believe in the previous years that a single person has not shown up in a costume.”

Surman says the dance welcomes people of all ages because it was designed for the whole family to enjoy. She adds the main age groups who attend are children over four years of age, youth, parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and other guardians.

“The event offers active entertainment and a ghoulishly fun environment for kids and parents or guardians to dance together,” she says.

“Ruel Capili is a local DJ who provides music services in the Peace River area. He has been providing his services for the Monster Mash since it began. He is amazing.”

The dance will run from 6-8 p.m. and everyone is invited to take part in the fun.

For more information on the event, call the FCSS office at (780) 322-3954.

“I think dances like the FCSS Monster Mash benefit local families by strengthening social connections, promote health and encourage multigenerational play,” concludes Surman.

“These events ensure all community members can interact and bond.”

Surman urges everyone to attend the dance in their most creative Halloween costumes. Prizes will be given out during the evening for participants.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter