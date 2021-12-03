Spotted Fawn Coffee Roasters opens doors in High Prairie

Spotted Fawn Coffee Roasters opened in High Prairie. Left-right, are owners Mike Dingeldein and Denise Vink.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Locally roasted coffee is on the menu at a new store in High Prairie.

Spotted Fawn Coffee Roasters opened Nov. 23 on 50 St.

Store owners Mike Dingeldein and Denise Vink are happy to add variety to coffee drinkers.

“We just wanted to venture into something different and we both love coffee,” Vink says.

“We also wanted to bring in something new to the community.”

While the store offers a variety of roasted coffee from around the world, much of the work is done behind the scenes.

“We built a coffee roastery on our acreage,” Vink says.

“We bring in green coffee beans and then we roast them and package them.

“Because we offer freshly roasted coffee and coffee is best served within three to 21 days of roasting, we’re able to offer best-tasting coffee.”

They make sure they sell top quality coffee.

“To provide the best coffee, we roast weekly,” Dingeldein says.

Currently, the store sells four different varieties of coffee, from Colombia Brazil, Ethiopia and Guatemala.

“Soon we’ll have more,” Vink says.

“We continue to bring in single-origin coffee from all over the world.”

Supply is very broad.

“There are so many coffee-producing countries, mostly near the equator,” he says.

“They provide coffee beans with different-tasting notes and attributes based on soil conditions and altitude.”

Spotted Fawn is also an authorized reseller for the Techni Vorm Mocca Master.

“For brewing, that is our premier electric drip brewer,” says Dingel- dein.

The store also sells a pour-over brewing instrument.

“You pour water over your grounds,” says Dingeldein.

Vink says the roasted coffee is a growing business in cities.

“We see a lot of these types of businesses in Edmonton and Calgary,” Vink says.

Spotted Fawn is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.