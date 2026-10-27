Spotted Fawn reopens under All the Sundays

A peak into the shop at All the Sundays in High Prairie.

Denise Vink is not reopening the café people remember under a new sign.

Instead, she is making room for a different kind of business and a different kind of life.

All the Sundays was formerly Spotted Fawn Coffee. It is Vink’s effort to hold on to the creative parts of entrepreneurship while stepping away from the relentless demands of running a conventional café.

The new venture will operate as a small bakery and creative atelier from 4208 – 55 Avenue in High Prairie, with an online shop serving as its main storefront.

“I still loved so many things about owning a business, but I didn’t necessarily love the way I was running one,” Vink says.

The café was an enormous responsibility, she adds, with something constantly demanding her attention. Over time, the work left little energy for the interests that made her most curious. Those interests include photography, baking, design, writing and making things by hand.

“I’m someone who notices little details, and I find a lot of joy in ordinary things that other people might walk past without a second thought,” Vink says.

She also came to understand that noticing a possibility and developing the skill to do something meaningful with it are not the same.

She says there are abilities she wants time to develop, and she does not want to reach the end of her working life wondering what she might have accomplished had she made space for them. All the Sundays is her attempt to keep creating and running a business while leaving room for curiosity, learning and a life beyond café work.

The idea had been developing quietly for some time, Vink says, even before she knew what form it would take. Rather than a sudden decision to reinvent the business, the transition was a gradual recognition she did not want to return to the model she had operated before.

During the past several months, she has worked on the physical space, developed products, photographed items, built the website and considered how her varied interests could fit together. The concept continues to evolve, which Vink sees as a strength.

“For once, I don’t feel as though I need to have every part of the future figured out,” she says.

What is clear is that All the Sundays will not function as a traditional café. Vink plans to offer monthly Bake Boxes, loose-leaf teas, thoughtfully selected home goods, vintage and preloved clothing, and postcards featuring her own photography. She will also teach small, hands-on workshops, beginning with macaron classes in the spring.

“There won’t be regular café hours or a traditional café menu,” Vink says.

On many days, she expects to be inside with the door locked while she makes macarons, works on photography, packs orders, sews or learns a new skill. Customers will primarily purchase at allthesundays.com.

There will also be occasional markets, designated pickup days and limited opportunities to visit the studio.

Vink says the model may seem unconventional, particularly in a small town.

“I want to make things thoughtfully rather than constantly producing things simply to keep the doors open,” she says.

She is also resisting the assumption that a successful business must always become larger.

She does not have a grand strategy to turn All the Sundays into an enormous operation. If it grows naturally and that growth remains enjoyable, she will welcome it. But expansion for its own sake is not the goal.

The original coffee roastery opened in 2020. Rather than mark the change with one traditional grand reopening, she intends to introduce the physical space gradually through workshops, markets and occasional events.

The shift has also changed how Vink thinks about work and achievement.

“Just because you’re capable of doing something doesn’t mean you have to spend your life doing it,” she says.

Vink knows she can work intensely, carry heavy responsibilities and persevere through difficult periods.

“Being busy isn’t necessarily the same as being fulfilled,” she says.

For a long time, Vink says, she measured success by how much she could accomplish, how much responsibility she could manage and how much she could build. She is now more interested in what she can learn and create, and whether she enjoys the life taking shape alongside the business. That includes becoming a better photographer, improving her writing, learning new skills and making things simply because they interest her. She wants to give those interests a chance to lead somewhere unexpected. The decision is not a retreat from ambition, she says, but a new definition of what ambition can look like.

For Vink, ambition no longer means building something bigger.

“Maybe success can be making something you’re proud of, earning a modest living and still having enough time and curiosity left to explore the world around you,” she says.

That vision leaves open the possibility that the business and her understanding of it will continue to change.

Vink accepts the approach may not make perfect sense to everyone or even reveal its full logic immediately. She is comfortable allowing clarity to arrive later. In the meantime, All the Sundays offers a practical expression of the lesson at the heart of her journey which is that a business can remain impactful without consuming its owner.

For Vink, growth can be measured by depth, skill and satisfaction as much as by size.

Saara Driedger

South Peace News