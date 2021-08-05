Spray Park proposed at Joussard

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The owner of Shadow Creek Resort at Joussard is proposing to build a spray park.



However, one local council supported the resort’s project while another did not.



Big Lakes County agreed at its July 14 meeting to support any organization applying for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund; however, High Prairie town council did not at their July 27 meeting after accepting the request for information.



Shadow Creek owner Linda Williscroft hopes there is still time to change council’s mind after a misunderstanding arose in her request. She is applying for the grant under the Emerald Community and Recreation Society.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse did not want to support the request because Shadow Creek is a private resort.



“Will they have to pay, will it be public?” she asked.



Councillor Brian Gilroy asked the same question. Both agreed they would support the request if it was free.



Stenhouse also expressed concern there was an effort to build a spray park in High Prairie, but no request was received for grant funding to support the project.



Councillor Arlen Quartly supported the request.



“It’s a request for a letter of support,” he said. “I thing we should support it. Why not?



“Does it matter where it’s at?” he asked. “I think it’s something the community will use.”



Quartly concluded the Williscroft family has “put a lot of money in this community, too!”



In an interview after the meeting, Williscroft assured the public the spray park will be open to the public at no charge.



“One of the requirements [of the grant] is it’s open to the public,” she said. “It can’t be exclusive.”



Williscroft added she will contact the Town to see if support can be provided before the deadline.



Big Lakes County is applying for the same grant for the Enilda walking trail.



High Prairie agreed to apply for Sports Palace ice pad and roof repairs.



The Canada Community Revitalization Fund is a federal grant that helps communities build and improve community infrastructure projects after the COVID pandemic. The government is providing $500 million over two years to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities.