Chloe Anderson, a Grade 10 student, worked with atmospheric perspective, symmetry, complementary colours and acrylic paint to achieve this dreamy landscape, a tall order for an Art 10 student.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School are getting some refreshing ideas with spring in the air. “Spring has sprung and art students at Pratt are considering the outdoors and landscapes in art class,” Art teacher Rhonda Lund says. “With so much of the natural world surrounding us, it is not difficult for them to adjust to the idea. ”Artwork from E.W. Pratt has been featured in the South Peace News during the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.