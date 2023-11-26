Springfield welcomes 2 teachers

Andrea Hogan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Ecole Springfield School in Peace River welcomes two new teachers.

Andrea Hogan teaches kindergarten.

She comes to the school after teaching six years, mostly kindergarten and also teaching Grade 1.

Hogan has taught in Peace River and Joussard.

“I love working with the students and staff at Springfield Elementary,” Hogan says.

Another new teacher, Kimberley Jeffs, teaches maternelle.

She has been teaching for four years in Grimshaw and has lived in the area for 28 years.