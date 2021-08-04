Spruce Point Park hosts rodeo Aug. 7-8

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

For three years the Spruce Point Park Rodeo was part of the Kinuso Canada Day celebrations.



However, in 2020 it was cancelled and in 2021 it is moved to Aug. 7-8.



The rodeo is part of the Wildrose Rodeo Association [WRA] circuit.



“We’re one of the stops for them,” says Mike Skrynyk, who is one of the organizers of the Spruce PointPark Rodeo.



“Rodeo guys who are riding are collecting points for the final.”



Starting in the 1930s, there were rodeos in the area, says Skrynyk. However, it died down for a while. Then five years ago, Skrynyk and others whose families compete in rodeos got together to revive it.



With the uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions, rodeo organizers weren’t able to organize something for July 1, says Skrynyk. Therefore, they decided to aim for early August instead.



The rodeo has all of the major events: bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing, etc.



Plus, some other events including wild cow milking, pole bending, mutton busting, etc.



The difficulty with mutton busting isn’t finding participants, says Skrynyk. It’s finding sheep.



“Mutton busting is simple: children between the age of 4-7 clamber aboard a wild, woolly sheep and try to hold on for six seconds.



There will be an open air dance on Saturday night,” says Skrynyk.



There are food trucks to curb everyone’s appetites.



“It’s [the rodeo is] usually very well attended,” says Skrynyk. “It’s a fun family event.”



Spruce Point Park is a campground and marina on the shore of Lesser Slave Lake west of Kinuso, about halfway between Slave Lake and High Prairie.



People wanting to camp can contact the campground at [780] 775-2117.



The rodeo starts at 2 p.m. each day, gates open at noon. Ticket prices vary by age.