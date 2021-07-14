Spruce Point Park Rodeo moved to August

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Before COVID, for three years the Spruce Point Park Rodeo was part of the Kinuso Canada Day celebrations.



However, in 2020 it was cancelled and in 2021 it is moved to Aug. 7-8.



Also, on Aug. the third annual Ride for Reed Memorial Mini Buckers occurs. Unlike the rodeo, it was able to happen last year at the end of August in connection with a high school rodeo.



Reed died in 2018. Ride for Reed is organized by his parents in his memory.



“It’s awesome to see kids come out in his honour and try something that he liked to do,” says Stacey Churchill, Reed’s mother.



Ride for Reed is open to young people aged 6-17 years old. Registration isn’t open yet, but it will be through Rockin’ F Rodeo on Facebook, which is the company that supplies the ponies.



The main rodeo is part of the Wildrose Rodeo Association circuit.



“We’re one of the stops for them,” says Mike Skrynyk, who is one of the organizers of the Spruce Point Park Rodeo.



“Rodeo guys who are riding are collecting points for the final.”



Starting in the 1930s, there were rodeos in the area, says Skrynyk. However, it died down for a while. Then five years ago, Skrynyk and others whose families compete in rodeos got together to revive it.



With the uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions, rodeo organizers weren’t able to organize something for July 1, says Skrynyk. Therefore, they decided to aim for early August instead.



The rodeo has all of the major events: bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing, etc.



Plus, some other events including wild cow milking, pole bending, mutton busting, etc.



The difficulty with mutton busting isn’t finding participants, says Skrynyk. It’s finding sheep.



“Mutton busting is simple: children between the age of 4-7 clamber aboard a wild, woolly sheep and try to hold on for six seconds.



There will be an open air dance on Saturday night,” says Skrynyk.



“It’s [the rodeo is] usually very well attended,” says Skrynyk. “It’s a fun family event.”



Spruce Point Park is a campground and marina on the shore of Lesser Slave Lake west of Kinuso, about halfway between Slave Lake and High Prairie.



People wanting to camp can contact the campground at [780] 775-2117.



“It’s a unique area for the rodeo,” says Skrynyk.



A lot of the competitors and stock contractors come early and stay late to fish and enjoy the lake.



Ride for Reed on Aug. 6 starts at 6 p.m. It is $5 for spectators.



The rodeo is Aug. 7-8. The gates open at noon. The rodeo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 per day, seniors/children 6-12 years $10, and children five and under free.



The family dance on Saturday night is $15 for people 15 and older. People 14 and under are free. The band is Sweet Tequila.