SRT wins prestigious award

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is a program that helps Smoky River residents travel around the Peace Country at affordable prices but you can now also call it an award-winning program!

The Smoky River Transportation (SRT) Program has won the prestigious 2024 Minister’s Award for Transportation Innovation in the Transit/Accessible Transportation Innovation Category.

The awards ceremony was held March 11 at the Consulting Engineers of Alberta 2024 Transportation Connects Alberta Conference at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

The award recognizes the program’s exceptional commitment to innovation, collaboration and accessibility in addressing transportation challenges in the Smoky River region.

“Today, we celebrate a milestone for the Smoky River region as Smoky River Transportation is honoured with the prestigious 2024 Minister’s Award for Transportation Innovation,” says Town of Falher Mayor Donna Buchinski in a news release.

“This recognition underscores the region’s commitment to pioneering solutions, fostering collaboration, and ensuring accessible transportation for all,” she adds.

“The Town of Falher is immensely proud of the innovation and dedication displayed by the Smoky River Transportation Program, a testament to our community’s resilience and commitment to improving the lives of our residents,” she concludes.

The award acknowledges individuals and organizations in the transportation industry that exhibit excellence in planning, design, construction, environmental practices, safety measures, operational efficiency, or transit/accessible transportation innovations.

The program was specifically recognized for its ground-breaking innovation, marked by resource pooling and outside-the-box thinking.

SRT is a collaborative effort among five municipalities including the Town of Falher, Town of McLennan, Village of Donnelly, Village of Girouxville, and M.D. of Smoky River with support from the regional Family and Community Support Services. It provides essential transportation services with a primary focus on medical appointments in the Smoky River region.

“The award stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our councils,” says Village of Donnelly Mayor Myrna Lanctot.

“It is a true success story that highlights the collaborative efforts and innovation initiatives that have shaped this program,” she adds.

“Together, we have demonstrated the power of partnership and dedication in driving positive change in our transportation system. This

award serves as a reminder of the impact we can achieve when we work together toward a common goal.”

Town of McLennan Mayor Jason Doris agrees.

“The program’s commitment to the residents of our area shows the benefit of our region working together,” he says.

The news keeps on getting better. SRT recently received the United Way’s Healthy Aging Alberta grant, further enhancing its impact. The grant will improve the program’s mobility and accessibility for vulnerable people in the region. The grant facilitated the appointment of a dedicated coordinator, strengthening the capacity to improve mobility and accessibility, particularly for aging residents and the vulnerable.