St. Andrew’s School reflects and remembers

Elementary students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School marked Remembrance Day with its Peace Day assembly Nov. 9. Members of the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion were special guests. Students read several poems and readings to reflect on Remembrance Day and the poppy. Videos of war were presented, including Remembrance Moments: Canada’s Indigenous Veterans and a cartoon version of Remembrance Day presented by the Peanuts and Charlie Brown. Students also read an Act of Remembrance and Commitment to Remember that both end with, “We will remember them”.