St. Joe’s too much for Renegades

High Prairie Renegade receiver Raiden Duchesneau climbs the ladder to snag a catch in a game against the St. Joseph’s Celtics in Grande Prairie on Oct. 21 in high school Mighty Peace Football League action. Photo courtesy of Jim Burke at jmburkephoto.com

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades faced their toughest opponent this season to close out the regular season in the high school football season.

On the road Oct. 21 in Grande Prairie, two ranked teams battled as the Renegades lost 52-6 to the St. Joseph’s Celtics, ranked No. 1 all season for Tier II schools, with enrolment of 750-1,249 students by Football Alberta.

High Prairie was ranked No. 6 for Tier IV schools for enrolment of 449 students or less but since climbed to fourth.

Raiden Duchesneau caught a pass in the end zone from quarterback Jace Supernault with 31 seconds left in the third quarter for the Renegades’ only score.

Head coach Tom Duchesneau says the Renegades learned a good lesson heading into the Mighty Peace Football League playoffs that started Oct. 29 [see page 14 for story].

“They say that playing a better team makes you better,” he says.

“Our players were excited to play, and worked hard to prepare for the game and we treated it as if it were a playoff game.”

However, the Renegades got off to a shaky start and struggled to keep up with what the coach says is arguably one of the best overall high school teams in the province.

“Our nerves got the better of us early in the game,” he says.

“It took us a bit to calm down and play like we are capable of.”

The Renegades came away with several positive points.

“Once we settled in, we were able to connect with some beautiful passes and awesome runs and our defense made some great tackles,” Duches- neau says.

“After the game, we can look back and be very proud of our efforts as we accomplished our goal.

“We were able to put some points on the board, which is something not many teams are able to do against St. Joe’s.”

Playoff pairings were decided after games Oct. 22. The top four teams will play off for the Peace Bowl, and the bottom four teams play for the Athabasca Bowl.

All playoff games took place on Oct 29-30 in Grande Prairie at CKC Field.

Games for the Peace Bowl and the Athabasca Bowl are scheduled for Nov. 6.

Provincial playoffs begin on Nov. 13 with the quarter finals.

At provincial playoffs, each zone typically takes the top team from each zone for each tier for playoffs, Duchesneau says.

The number of teams from each zoine will determine the final playoff matchups.

The Sexsmith Sabres are ranked No. 1 in Tier IV and High Prairie is No. 4.