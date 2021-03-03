STARS remains busy on missions in HP region

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Air ambulance missions in the High Prairie region continue to be active despite a slight drop in calls in 2020.



Statistics for 2020 from STARS [Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society] were presented to Big Lakes County council at its regular meeting Feb. 24.



“We are truly grateful for municipal partners like Big Lakes County,” says Glenda Farnden, STARS senior municipal relations liaison.



“We thank you for being a committed partner to save lives.”



Longtime pilot Jon Gogan appreciates municipal support for STARS.



“To your community, it’s a lifeline,” says Gogan, a STARS pilot for 19 years and STARS provincial director of northern and central operations.



Big Lakes has financially supported STARS for 14 years and has contributed $25,000 a year for the past few years.



STARS is requesting council pledge $25,000 a year for a four-year commitment starting in 2022.



Big Lakes CAO Jordan Panasiuk says administration plans to present a recommendation at a council meeting in the next few weeks.



Last year, STARS was called to a High Prairie area scene nine times and High Prairie inter-facility critical transfers six times as the top missions.



Missions soared for STARS in 2020 across Alberta.



“We have seen a rise in stress-related missions with COVID-19,” Farnden says.



She says 18 per cent of missions were related to COVID-19.



Gogan says COVID-19 has taken its toll across the province.



“We have seen an increase with a lot of suicides and overdoses,” Gogan says.



Council was not able to present STARS with a cheque since Farnden and Gogan presented their report on Zoom rather than in person over COVID restrictions.

Busy, busy!

Year Missions

2020 30

2019 33

2018 26

2017 25

2016 48

2015 37

2014 74

Numbers of STARS missions in the High Praire area provided by STARS.

STARS Calls by area in 2020

Area/Type of Call Number

High Prairie area scene 9

High Prairie inter-facility critical transfers 6

Gift Lake area scene 4

Swan Hills inter-facility critical transfers 4

Driftpile area scene 2

Salt Prairie area scene 2

Atikameg area scene 1

Enilda area scene 1

Grouard area scene 1