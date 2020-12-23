‘Steer clear’ of crowded courtroom

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie’s courtroom is too crowded.



In fact, so crowded it’s becoming a health risk during the pandemic.



As a result, Alberta’s chief judge of the Provincial Court of Alberta, Derek Redman, is urging people to stay away and deal with their legal matters in other ways.



“Given Alberta’s climbing coronavirus case counts, and the risk of person-to-person transmission, Chief Judge Redman is appealing to residents to “steer clear” of the courthouse and access services online.



“Those dealing with traffic tickets should either pay by mail or online, or should enter their plea by mail or online,” he adds.



“Those who have been charged with a crime should contact duty counsel, the case management office, or other legal services by phone or by e-mail.”



Chief Judge Redman says High Prairie has one of the busiest courts in the province.



“Almost every week, there are more people showing up at the High Prairie courthouse than the week before, and most of them don’t need to be there. We need to be able to operate the courts safely, and that means anyone who doesn’t need to be there should stay away.”



Provincial courts have historically had the highest rate of foot traffic, and face the largest chance of being disrupted by a coronavirus outbreak.



To help prevent any outbreak, the Provincial Court of Alberta has expanded online, telephone, and remote rervices, and worked with stakeholders to ensure judicial services can continue safely.



Anyone who has any matter before the Provincial Court of Alberta is strongly encouraged to visit the court’s website for full information about how matters are being handled during the COVID-19 pan- demic.