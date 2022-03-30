Obituary – Stella Marie [Dolan] Tanguay

Stella Marie [Dolan] Tanguay

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Stella Marie [Dolan] Tanguay, on March 21, at the age of 95 years.

Stella was born at home in Donnelly Heights, AB on Aug. 16, 1926. Stella married Philip Tanguay on Nov. 15, 1946. Together they raised five boys.

The couple lived in Donnelly on the farm and moved to McLennan in 1955 where Stella lived until 2022 when she moved to Fairview after the sudden death of her husband, Philip.

Stella was known for her knitting and baking. She loved gardening, playing bingo, and visiting with her family, especially her boys, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Stella is survived by: her sons, Denis [Elise] from Fairview, Ernest [Ana Lou] from Vancouver, Raymond [Marilynn] from Edmonton; and daughter-in-law Burna from St. Albert; numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by: her husband, Philip Tanguay; sons, Sid and Gordie; her parents, Ernest and Matilda Dolan; her brothers, James [Bud], and Robert [Mickey] Dolan; and sisters, Elizabeth [Nellie] Dolan, and Patsy Morin.

A funeral service for the late Stella Tanguay will be held on April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the St. Thomas More Church in Fairview, AB. Friends of Stella can also join the service on our live stream by clicking the link on her obituary on the funeral home website.

Memorial donations can be made to the Fairview Palliative Care Society at P.O. Box 552, Fairview, AB, T0H 1L0 in memory of Stella.

Care entrusted to Peace Valley Funeral Home, please visit website at www.peace valleyfuneral.ca