Steps toward reconciliation being taken

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council appears ready to proceed in taking steps toward reconciliation with local First Nations and Metis people.

Council agreed at its Oct. 26 meeting to begin preparations for a smudging ceremony to bless the new council and chambers, plus read a statement before each meeting recognizing that meetings are held on the anestoral lands of First Nations and Metis.

Councillor Donna Deynaka suggested the smudging ceremony.

“. . .do it again,” she said.

Smudging was done years ago at the suggestion of former Trevor Carrier, a former councillor.

“I would like to see this done,” said Deynaka.

She asked if anyone knew an Elder who would perform the ceremony.

Councillor John Dunn advised there was a protocol to be followed and offered his expertise.

“I think that’s a great idea,” said Councillor James Waikle.

“I’d definitely be for that,” added Councillor Therese Yacyshyn.

Council agreed and directed CAO Rod Risling, Mayor Brian Panasiuk and Dunn to work on the ceremony.

Later in the meeting, Waikle brought forward the idea of the statement.

“I think this would be a good step for us,” he said.

“It’s a way of mending some of those hurts,” he added.

The matter was referred to a future meeting.

High Prairie School Division acknowledges at each meeting they are gathering on ancestoral First Nation and Metis lands.