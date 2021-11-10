Still accepting glass November 10, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Glass is still being accepted at the Town of High Prairie recycling bins on 51 St. even though glass bins were recently removed. New bins for glass were scheduled to be replaced and/or relabelled early in the second week of November, CAO Rod Risling says. “We recently reviewed the total bin usage and identified that we could reduce the total number of bins, which helps to reduce our rental costs. “If the need arises, we can increase the number at any time. “When the extra bins were removed by our recycling company, GFL Environmental, they removed all the glass bins. “We encourage our residents to continue to recycle.” Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Santa’s Little Helpers returning in HP Surprise donations gleefully accepted Pioneers off to playoffs St. Joe’s too much for Renegades