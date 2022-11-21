Still undefeated, win streak reaches 15

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings battled back from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Northern Alberta Tomahawks 9-5 in Enoch on Nov. 4 in Greater Metro Hockey League action.

At home, the Red Wings blanked the Gibbons Pioneers 10-0 on Nov. 5.

Keegan Ferguson fired four goals against the Tomahawks to lead the Red Wings, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 4-2 after two periods.

Braydan Auger and Dayton Shantz added a pair while Maven McMaster also scored.

High Prairie net- minder Brad Roncin was busy in the crease as the Tomahawks outshot the Red Wings 48-45, including 21-18 in the final period.

“It was the most entertaining game of the season in the West Division so far this season,” Red Wing head coach Trent Meyaard says.

“We outscored the Tomahawks 7-1 in the third period.”

The Red Wings started the third period on a five-minute power play.

“Our top powerplay unit scored four powerplay goals in a three-minute span to take the lead,” Meyaard says.

He sensed the team was ready for a comeback entering the final period.

“I also felt in the dressing room between periods was a turning point as well,” Meyaard says.

“Looking in a few players’ eyes, I had a feeling we had something special coming.”

He notes the Red Wings took a while to get their game on track.

“The players knew we didn’t play our best through the first two periods,” Meyaard says.

“If we could score one or two on the powerplay, it’s a whole new game and that’s what they did.”

Against the Pioneers, the Red Wing goalie Roncin recorded the shutout as High Prairie outshot Gibbons 56-34.

Ferguson and J.D. Sunshine each popped a pair for the Red Wings, who led 5-0 after the first period and 10-0 after two periods.

Hawk Recollet, Braydan Auger, Deshaun Calliou-Bellerose, McMaster, Nolan Noskey, and Kelton Noskiye also scored for the Wings.

Last weekend, the Red Wings hosted Northern Alberta on Nov. 11 and visited still winlesss Gibbons on Nov. 12.