STIP funding earmarked for local projects

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Several projects in the South Peace will be proceeding under the Government of Alberta’s Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program.



Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn announced July 16 that Big Lakes County is receiving $889,500 for bridge replacements in the county.



On the East Prairie Metis Settlement, the government gave $3,223,835 for the reconstruction of McKinley or Baker road to improve drainage and give reliable access for school buses and emergency vehicles. East Prairie also receives $638,000 for water treatment upgrades, which will create three jobs in the community.



Gift Lake Metis Settlement received funding for two projects. One project is for $975,000 for a bridge replacement and other work. The second project is for a wastewater lagoon costing $1,875,000 which will create nine jobs in the community.



Rehn says the additional investment will support the province’s economic recovery and create jobs while ensuring rural municipalities have the infrastructure they need to grow sustainably.



The government recently announced approximately $50 million in additional STIP funding to support almost 70 new projects and over 475 jobs, boosting the economic recovery and getting Albertans back to work.



The government is also investing $150 million in water infrastructure grants that will support 55 water and wastewater improvement projects and approximately 1,300 jobs.