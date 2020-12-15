Strawberry owners rebuilding

A new Strawberry Service near Kinuso will rise from the ashes after a fire April 20.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to rebuild a Kinuso area gas station and convenience store destroyed by fire in April can proceed.



At its meeting Dec. 9, Big Lakes County adopted a land-use bylaw to redistrict property of Strawberry Service on Highway 2 to highway commercial from agriculture.



Council gave second reading to the bylaw after a public hearing.



“We received one written submission, from Alberta Transportation, which had no objections to the applications,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The County received an application for a development permit with the application to amend the land-use bylaw, she notes.



Olansky says additional information for the development permit is required to complete the application.



A fire on April 20 levelled Strawberry Service, which included a gas station, convenience store and restaurant.



Big Lakes County received an application from On It Projects Inc. on behalf of 1534158 Alberta Ltd. to redistrict the property.



“The owners are proposing to rebuild a gas bar, with convenience store and food services,” she says.



According to the land-use bylaw, the property was designated in the agriculture district.



“The business, as it stood before the fire, was considered a non-conforming use,” Olansky says.



However, if a non-conforming building is damaged or destroyed to the extent of more than 75 per cent of the value of the building above the foundation, the building may not be repaired or rebuilt except where allowed under the bylaw.



“As such, the parcel must be redistricted for the proposed development to conform to the bylaw,” Olansky says.



“The highway commercial district would most appropriately accommodate the use of the property.”