Strawberry Service owner asks for tax break

All that is left is a pile of rubble and shell of a building from the Strawberry Service fire April 20.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The owner of Strawberry Service is looking for a little help from Big Lakes County as he attempts to re-open his business.



Imtiaz Akhtar attended the county meeting July 8 asking council to reduce his 2019 property taxes due to the fire on April 20.



He told council he is planning to rebuild toward the end of 2020.



Administration promised to bring forward information for council’s consideration at its July 22 meeting.



The matter is on the agenda. Director of Corporate Services director Heather Nanninga’s recommendation is to refuse the request. She writes the 2019 assessment was not affected because the fire occurred on April 20, 2020 and will not affect property assessment until the 2021 year.



Also, council has received similar requests previously and denied them.



The final decision, however, is up to council.



The fire was deemed “accidental” by authorities.