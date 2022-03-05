Streak ends at 60!

High Prairie Red Wing player Paydin Young, left, and Fox Creek Ice King player Brady Sernes battle for the puck in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Dec. 18 in High Prairie. [File Photo]

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings lost their first game of season Feb. 20 and saw their winning streak snapped at 60 games over two seasons.

Home fans saw the streak end as the Fox Creek Ice Kings beat the Red Wings 8-6 in West Division action in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

In other action last week, the Red Wings beat the Northern Alberta Tomahawks 4-1 in Enoch on Feb. 18.

Before the loss, the Red Wings won 36 straight games in the current regular season and 24 games last season that was capped by a West Division championship.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says Fox Creek deserved the win.

“I give 110 per cent credit to the Ice Kings on the win, congratulations,” Meyaard says.

“I felt the loss was needed before the playoffs and I hope it humbles our players.”

He says the winning streak is special for all those involved.

“What we have done is historic,” Meyaard says.

“But all good things eventually come to an end if you do not treat every situation you come up against with ultimate respect.”

It appeared the Red Wings were on their way to extend the streak when they led 3-0 just 3:11 into the afternoon game.

“But then we faced many challenges and circumstances throughout the game that we as a team need to fix if we want to win a championship,” Meyaard says.

Mikal Chalifoux scored two goals for the Red Wings, who led 4-3 after the first period but trailed 6-4 after two periods.

Reece Hopfner, Avery McNabb, Braydan Auger and Dayton Shantz also scored for the Red Wings, who outshot the Fox Kings 54-51.

Ethan Bewer took the loss in goal.

Overall, Meyaard says it was the worst game all season emotionally for the Red Wings.

“Ego really set it,” Meyaard says.

Keaton Auger scored three goals in Enoch for the Red Wings, who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 after two periods.

Chalifoux added the other goal for High Prairie.

Keygon Okemow was hot in the High Prairie net as the Tomahawks outshot the Red Wings 47-26.

“Keygon was by far our best player in the game,” Meyaard says.

“It was a huge win against Enoch.”

He says the game set a good tone for the team to prepare for the playoffs.

“Down the stretch the playoffs, we need to play a tough fast detailed game but limit our penalties,” Meyaard says.

“It’s been very derailing lately as many minutes get limited when we are are killing penalties most of the game.”

High Prairie lost team points leader Theo Cunningham to injury and two other players to suspensions, he says.

The Red Wings end the regular season at home March 4 when they host the Gibbons Pioneers and the Edson Eagles on March 5.

Last weekend, High Prairie was on the road Feb. 25 in Slave Lake and Feb. 26 in Mackenzie.

All seven teams in the West Division qualify for the playoffs as the opening round is scheduled for March 8-11.

Match-ups for best-of-three series will see No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5.

Semifinals and the final will be best-of-seven series.