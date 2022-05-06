Strebchuk honoured as Honourary Baba

Colleen Strebchuk, left, was named as the Honourary Baba at the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie’s Zabava celebration April 23 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. Each year, the society selects a worthy recipient for the honour. In the photo, she receives a gift from society president Terri Forseille.

