Street upgrades approved at Faust

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Upgrading two streets in a Faust neighbourhood has become a priority for Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting June 14, council allocated $458,890 from the community upgrade fund to add asphalt, curb and gutter to Third Ave. SW and Fourth Ave. SW.

The project was included in potential projects approved by council earlier in 2023, Kevin Cymbaluk, director of public works, told council.

“It’s an important road for many users,” Cymbaluk said.

Both streets are actually one U-shaped road to a subdivision accessed from Third St. W.

The cost estimate is for supply and installation of 1,500 square metres of surface construction and 750 metres of curb and gutter.

“The project will require about 20 hours of staff time to supervise and co-ordinate,” said Cymbaluk.

“This varies because of contractor requirements frequency of site inspections, extra work items, change-order requests, site occupancy and weather factors.”