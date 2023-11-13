Striking reminder November 13, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Red Silhouette Campaign is underway in the region. One location is the High Prairie Civic Square, where images of red silhouettes were placed last week. Each repre- sents a silent witness to abuse. Around Nov. 20, the images will be taken to Kinuso. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Backs ordered to stand trial Santa’s Little Helpers expect higher demand Court Docket – ‘Dumb, stupid move’ man tells court during sentencing Enrolment grows