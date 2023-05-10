Student art enhances Pleasantview

Art students from High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School created a painting for a new greenhouse at Pleasantview Lodge. Left-right are some of the students, Zoey LaPlante, Grade 10, Cherry Millo, Grade 12, Angel Auger, Grade 10, Jayla Hesse, Grade 10, Sasha Gauchier, Grade 10, and Cassius Badger, Grade 11.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A flavour of youth has been added to a special project at a seniors’ lodge in High Prairie.

Art students at E.W. Pratt High School completed a colourful sign for a new greenhouse at Pleasantview Lodge.

“They did a wonderful job,”, say Don Charrios, a member of the Pleasantview committee that is leading the project to spruce up the grounds.

While the greenhouse is a major part of the project, other work includes upgraded and extended walking paths, landscaping and adding benches.

Charrios says a sign for the new greenhouse would be a good opportunity for local youth.

“I thought it would be a good idea to get art students involved to create a sign for the greenhouse,” says Charrois, who picked up the sign from the school on May 2.

With the committee’s support, he approached teacher Rhonda Lund on April 23 to ask if she and students would paint a sign with the prescribed phrase.

Students were happy to be part of the project, she says.

“They were very interested and very willing in helping out,” Lund says.

A total of 15 students painted in the project.

Each of the students contributed to painting something on the sign designed by Lund.

“They like the subject, flowers and a sign for a greenhouse,” Lund says.

“They agreed a beautiful sign would create a spirit of growth.”

She says the birch sign – measuring six feet wide by two-and-a-half feet wide – was made by the school’s shop class.

The project is a perfect for the art program, she says.

“It is part of the curriculum in that the objective is to create artwork that has a specific use,” Lund says.

Pleasantview plans to host a celebration in the coming months to unveil the completed project that was launched in August 2021 shortly after the lodge started construction of a two-storey wing that added 20 enhanced living units.