High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students completed the first semester by studying using a grid, cartoon landscapes and the French impressionists. Clearly, students aren’t finished adding their personal experiences to their newly-learned skills as the examples on this page show.

Art 20, Grade 12 student Dara Mearon adds some neon colour to a night sky in her acrylic, cartoon study. A friendly visitor, perhaps?

Art 10, Grade 11 student Naomi Sawan expresses her skills using acrylic paint and a monochromatic colour scheme to create a scene where birds seem to freely fly off the page.

Art 20, Grade 12 student Dara Mearon convinces us of her exemplary drawing skills, with the use of a grid, in this detailed portrait.

Art 20, Grade 12 student Dara Mearon adds some neon colour to a night sky in her acrylic, cartoon study. A friendly visitor, perhaps?

Art 10, Grade 12 student Nikesha Lamouche recreates a familiar cartoon character using pencil. Such terrific detail to create someone so cute!

Art 20, Grade 12 student Shae Odegaard makes fine use of pattern, perspective, as well as her imagination in this colourful, felt marker project. Notice the writing in the middle?

Art 10, Grade 11 student Cherry Millo easily convinces us that winter is not all that bad in her charming felt marker, cartoon study.

Art 10, Grade 10 student Cassius Badger created a felt marker idyllic winter scene in his felt marker, cartoon landscape study.