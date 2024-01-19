Students attend meeting to learn ropes of gov’t

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Grade 6 students, Jack Strebchuk, left, and Eric Watts presented a slideshow.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School students returned to a Big Lakes County council meeting Jan. 10 to learn more about municipal government.

Council welcomed 27 Grade 6 Social Studies students and their teachers, who sat in the council meeting for about 20 minutes.

It was the first time since 2020 – after the COVID-19 pandemic – that the St. Andrew’s students visited Big Lakes council as part of the class’s government component.

Two sets of students gave a slideshow presentation about council.

Hattie Martinson, Macy Meneice and Marley Cunningham were the first. Jack Strebchuk and Eric Watts then gave their presentation.

Both presentations featured a photo of each council member and the committees and boards they serve on for the county.

The visit was part of the Social Studies component where students are learning about municipal, provincial and federal government, teacher Jessica Hesse says.

She notes students enjoyed the opportunity to observe a council meeting.

“The students were very interested to see local government in action,” Hesse says.

“We have been learning about representative democracy at the three levels of government so students know that councillors are elected representatives and they were attending a real council meeting.

“This experience helped them understand local government procedures on a deeper level and to see the many services provided by the county.”

Students were also given opportunity to ask questions to council.

“Although they were too nervous to ask any questions, they had a lot when we got back to school,” Hesse says.

Those presenting to council were happy to do so, she says.

“They were very proud to be able to present and represent our school community,” Hesse says.

Students and teachers appreciated the morning field trip.

“We are grateful for the county for hosting us both at the meeting and for pizza lunch,” Hesse says.

The students also enjoyed the tour of the buildings and the animal care facility.

“Some students wanted to take a dog home.”