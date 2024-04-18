Students continue to explore new realms April 18, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students create mystery to add interest. They have the viewer searching for meaning in their works. Students receive instruction from Rhonda Lund. Grade 12, Art 10 student Elizabeth Romick has us wondering what is in sight for her assignment, using pencil crayons and a colour wheel theme. Mystery surrounds this peaceful, watercolour landscape with complimentary colours, created by Grade 10, Art 10 student Megan Laderoute. Grade 10, Art 10 student Ajay Cunningham used colour value, shape and light to pique the interest in his pencil crayon mountainscape. Grade 12, Art 30 student Sherilyn Brule creates questions about where the viewer is being led, using pencil crayon and two-point perspective. Grade 10, Art 10 student Hannah Sutherland has the viewer asking, “Where is this person and what is she thinking?”, in her Art 10 pencil, figure drawing. Grade 10, Art 10 student Zoey Peacock takes us into the depths of ordinary grass, to create interest, using a colour wheel scheme, a computer graphic arts application, plus lots of imagination. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Peace River School Division nominates Polytechnic prez for award High Prairie School Division names Hinds new numeracy co-ordinator Peace River School Division applauds decision to add more space to Red Earth School High Prairie School Division appoints principal at E.W. Pratt