As Christmas approaches, Art students at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie continue to focus on their work rather than holiday festivities. Or, sometimes combine the two! “To create one’s own world takes courage,” recited the famous artist, Georgia O’Keeffe. This makes Pratt students pretty plucky for the many wonderful worlds they create.

Grade 10, Photography student Terry Mearon used the F-Stop setting in his DSRL camera to blur the background in his sparking assignment of a Christmas decoration. Grade 10, Photography student Blake Webber used the F-Stop setting on his DSRL camera, for a blurred background to capture the spirit of Christmas. Grade 10, Photography student James LaPointe used a digital graphics application to enhance his shining star in his assignment. Grade 11, Art 20 student Ally Shaw used grids and two photos to recreate her own pencil crayon pomegranate portrait Grade 10, Art 10 student Haley Billings used a grid to capture realism from a photograph but the haunting atmosphere of this pencil drawing was her own doing! Grade 10, Art 10 student Keira Laughlin studied the art of famous Metis artist Norval Morriseau by giving it delightful “flower power” using acrylic paint on canvas.