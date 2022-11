High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students recently put their imaginations to the test while drawing their Remembrance Day posters. Students studied facial features and expressions but also expressed the importance of remembrance in their work. Students poured their hearts into their posters, which will be entered in the annual Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day contests for a chance to win prizes at the local, district, provincial and national level.

Grade 11, Art 10 student Santana Bigstone used red against grey tones, in her poster, to create a visual focus on those we honour, in her Remembrance Day poster. Grade 12, Art 20 student Faith Fortier used mixed media to create an effective play, between solemn grey tones and a poppy red sky, to complete her poster. Grade 11, Art 20 student Angelique Brule used her computer graphic design program to draw and colour her sensitive Remembrance Day image. Grade 11 student Kianna Walter went beyond the call of duty, as did the characters in her poster, to complete her mixed media, Art 10 assignment.