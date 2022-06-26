Students get ‘sacked’

·
High Prairie Elementary School students get ‘sacked’ at the HPE Mini-Olympics at E.W. Pratt High School on June 17. Left-right, are Grade 6 students Evan Douglas, Nolan Cunningham, Eliza Mitchell and Danica Doucette. The meet was organized and led by Pratt students.

