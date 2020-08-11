Students have option of at-home learning

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

While in-class studies is the default for the fall, school boards are offering at-home learning options because of COVID-19.



High Prairie School Division 2020-21 Re-Entry Handbook says the division “is able to provide learning opportunities to students who choose to remain at home and learn”.



“This model would be similar to what was offered when in-person classes were cancelled in March due to COVID-19.



“Students would have the ability to rejoin in-person classes at the beginning of each quarter semester.”



Students who choose distance learning, homeschooling, or another school division cannot return after Sept. 30.



Traditional homeschooling or distance education are also options.



A memo on social media urges parents to keep their children enrolled in public school until after Sept. 30.



However, that is based on the old model of school funding.



Also, it would mean that parents wouldn’t receive homeschool funding.



-School funding



Starting in September, Alberta schools will be funded with a new funding model.



The ‘Funding manual for School Authorities 2020/21 School Year’ was published on June 18 and updated on July 9. It says the budget from 2019 will apply until 2023/24.



After that a three-year weighted average will be used.



This suggests that low enrollment in 2020/21 doesn’t have a direct impact on this year’s funding for schools.



An undated document on the Alberta government’s website has the expected operational funding for the 2020/21 school year for area school divisions.



High Prairie school division will receive $38,514,352, up from $37,455,000.