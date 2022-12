High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students have been inspired the last few weeks by the contemporary Ojibwa artist, Norval Morriseau, and Metis artist Christi Belcourt. Clearly, students can embrace the many opportunities to learn from the masters while engaging their own ideas. Rhonda Lund instructs the class.

Grade 12, Art 30 student Jorja Bilyk pushed her acrylic Norval Morriseau study to the limit, an expectation in the assignment. Grade 12, Art 20 student Ally Shaw recreated the art style of Norval Morriseau in her own true style using acrylic paint. Grade 12, Art 20 student Faith Fortier takes us to visit the creatures of the ocean with her delightful acrylic bead painting. The sun rises and sets in Art class when Grade 12, Art 30 student Jorja Bilyk does an acrylic, Metis bead painting. Grade 12, Art 30 student Natalie Pratt used acrylic paint and a fine point to create sparkle in her Metis bead painting.