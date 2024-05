Art students attending classes at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School are taught various forms of art as they continue to expand their skills. Recently, students entered the world of watercolours that led them into creating their landscapes clearly with a place, time of day and time of year. Students receive instruction from Rhonda Lund.

Grade 10, Art 10 student Madina Sharkawi used watercolour, complimentary colours and a wet-on-wet technique to bring summer days to reality. Grade 10, Art 10 student Georgia Halldorson used watercolour, hot colours and atmospheric perspective to create mood in her assignment. Grade 11, Art 10 student Ariana Rotenburger created atmospheric perspective through layering, form and a diminishing river, using watercolours. Grade 10, Art 10 student Zoey Strebchuk used atmospheric perspective and watercolour paint to create a starry night. Grade 10, Art 10 student Megan Laderoute created art with a purpose using an image of a beloved character, acrylic paint and her Art 10 skills.