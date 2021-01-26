Students look to the sky during study

Nevaeh Cunningham

Zaida Quevillon

Nevaeh Cunningham

Zaida Quevillon

HPE Reporters

This is Zaida and Nevaeh with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



This month is Literacy month at HPE. A week ago we had a “Read Your Shirt” Day. There were students and adults all over the school reading each other’s T-shirt or hoodie. This week there will be classes getting together virtually to read together.



The students in Grade 5/6C have been practicing reading the book, Parts. The students created an accordion booklet for their reading buddies in Grade 2CL to use with the book they will be reading. Students in 5/6C are going to have fun reading different parts of the book. They are hoping their reading buddies will have lots of fun with it.



Jamie Chalifoux held a virtual lesson on constellations for all the Grade 6 classes across High Prairie School Division. In Grade 6, students study the sky in Sky Science and they study ancient Athens. Chalifoux shared his knowledge of constellations and added in the First Nations myths with constellations.



This was a great lesson for many reasons but one of them was that it gave the students the chance to compare and contrast the ancient Greek myths and the First Nations myths. In 5/6C it was extra fun because the students have also created their own myth about a constellation.



Don’t you just love when Language Arts, Science, Social Studies and life are all so much fun and creative?



KC had a great time outside in the school courtyard, exploiting the area! The students played in our outdoor snow kitchen and built snow minions! They are now asking families to help think of a name for this space! One suggestion has been: KC’s Kindergarten Oasis. Check out your child’s seesaw to see pictures of them in the courtyard playing and more information about how you can help us up with a name.



KH is learning about evaporation this week. They are making salt crystal snowflakes and can’t wait to see what they look like after the water evaporates.



Grade 5PS in-class students are learning about the following:

Health-students are using digital Canada Food Guides as well as the FNMI Canada Health Food Guide to organize and chart a healthy and balanced meal plan for one day.

In Music students are choosing a famous artist to study. Using criteria, students will develop a Google slide full of facts, music and visuals. Students will present these to their classmates.

Non-fiction reading and writing has been a big focus for us this month. Students are summarizing non-fiction published text and are learning how to generate ideas for non-fiction writing.

In Math, students are spending time developing the strategy area modeling [the matrix] to solve 2 x 2 digit multiplication operations so they can solve word problems and open-ended math problems.

Grade 5PS on-line students are developing their understanding of the distributive property to solve 2 x 2 digit multiplication operations. They will compare this strategy with a personal strategy they are developing. L.A students are reviewing homophones and how to use them correctly in a sentence. Their focus with non-fiction writing is revising and adding text features.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!