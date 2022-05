Students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School have been busy making Maskihki Maskamot [medicine bags] with the help of Elder Joyce Hunt. Elk hide and beadwork meets paint, pencil and paper in Art class at Pratt as students explore the many different forms the medium takes! Careful attention to detail must be undertaken by each student to get their medicine bag just right!

Grade 12, Art 30 student Bethany Cunningham created a medicine bag made of elk hide, moose sinew and beadwork. A close-up photo of a student working on an elk hike medicine bag with moose sinew. Guest artist Joyce Hunt, left, stands with Art 10 student Mike Yellowknee wearing his completed medicine bag. Pratt students concentrate on sewing the pieces for medicine bag using elk hide and moose sinew. Left-right are Heather Anderson, Katherine Wooten and Tyreese Supernault.