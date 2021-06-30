Students overcome COVID, valedictorian says

Amara Drefs, Valedictorian

Amara Drefs,

Valedictorian

Hello and welcome everyone, my name is Amara.



Thank you all so much for coming out today and making our graduation day so special and for those of you tuning in on our livestream for supporting us.



I would like to take a moment to remember those who should have been with us to celebrate this achievement but aren’t.



Despite their absence, we can conduct this ceremony knowing they are very proud of us and with us in our hearts.



Kimamihcihinân, onîhithawasinahikîw, congratulations, comhghairdeas, E.W. Pratt Class of 2021!



In addition to the general challenges that come with earning 100 credits and, let’s be honest, finishing math, we completed high school in the instability of a global pandemic.



Each of us has a habit that made this more difficult, whether it be getting to school, paying attention in class, or procrastinating on assignments.



Procrastination is my worst, making me, in the words of Mr. Watts, a ‘personal punishment from God’ as I am the only person who procrastinates more than he does!



All of us overcame these habits thanks to the support of our peers, family and amazing teachers.



“You will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” [Theodore Seuss Geisel]



You probably remember driving around with friends at lunch packed like sardines; playing games on the bus during school trips – how many of you have licked the floor of a bus?



Being offered questionable food in the hallway and eating it anyways!



Speaking of the foods lab, has anyone else set it on fire?



And speaking of fire, remember the science experiments last year?



Ten years down the line and maybe even 20, these are the memories we are going to retell, exaggerate, and laugh about, and maybe even tell our kids!



Think back to the first day of kindergarten.



Remember that day? Me neither!



Let’s try to make our next firsts more memorable.



What do all these memories have in common? Well, each and every one of them is kids being kids!



Carefree, not worrying about things we cannot control, just living in the moment.



Moving forward, we will have adult responsibilities, worries, problems, and difficult decisions to make.



Pause, enjoy life, continue to make good memories, and look forward not backwards!



In the words of Dory, “just keep swimming’. . .



Not only have we had the chance to create many memories throughout the years together as a class, we have been able to cherish many moments, with our peers and family and create stronger connections with the people we got locked up with.