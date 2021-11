Students prepare to lay a wreath as part of the ceremony. Left-right are Sophie Delorme, Kalli Boisson and teacher Brenda Coulombe.

Grade 5-6C students read at the memorial. Left- right are Judeah Gilroy and Danica Doucette.

High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett salutes during Reveille. On behalf of the Legion, he appreciates the efforts of High Prairie Elementary School students to recognize fallen heroes.

Students in Brenda Coulombe’s Grade 5-6 class look for gravesites of Veterans. Leading the class is education assistant Tammy Napier.

High Prairie Elementary School participated in the No Stone Left Alone ceremony Nov. 4 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cemetery. The ceremony included the playing of The Last Post, Two Minutes of Silence, and Reveille. Students also sang In Flanders Fields. The brief ceremony was highlighted by students placing poppies on the graves of Veterans. It is the third year HPE has participated in No Stone Left Alone.