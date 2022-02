A new semester has started at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School for Art students. Being that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, students were able to whole‘heart’edly delve into their assignments by creating geometric Valentines during the beginning of their courses.

Grade 10, Art 10 student Jennifer Gray used her precise skills to complete a distinct pencil crayon colour value Valentine. With the help of a spider’s web, Grade 12, Art 30 student Olivia Willier creates her attractive value scale Valentine. Grade 11, Art 20 student Emma Zallum gives us a splash of lovely little hearts to compliment her colour scale centerpiece. Grade 11, Art 20 student Avory Okemow draws us into his colour value scale study with a striking border and with pencil crayons. Grade 12, Art 30 student Katherine Wooten uses her pencil crayon. art skills to create this sparkling full-colour scale gem. Grade 10, Art 10 student Ally Shaw practices using colour value scales within shapes, within a Valentine heart, with pencil crayon. Grade 11, Art 20 student Misty Anderson infinitely explores artistic spatial concepts using watercolours. Grade 10 and Photography student Tenicka Cunningham-Anderson practiced various points of view in her photo project.