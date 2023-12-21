Students ring in the season!

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School held the first of two Christmas concerts Dec. 12. ECS to Grade 6 classes all performed in the concert, held under the instruction of Stephanie Dube. Students performed a variety of traditional carols and modern songs. All students sang Shine to begin the concert. The K-Grade 1 students performed Jingle Bells, Baby Jesus – We Love You and S-A-N-T-A. The Grade 2-4 students performed three songs: Stranger in a Manger, Christmas Line Dance, and There is Hope in the Air This Christmas. The Grade 5-6 students sang Mary Did You Know and O Come, O Come Emmanual, and concluded the concert with a light show. A second performance was held the next day.

Some K-Grade 1 students wore colourful Christmas attire, some did not. In front, left-right, are Daphne Bulosan and Ezra Patenaude. In the middle row is Andie Cox. In the back row, left-right, are Kailer Mackinaw and Kyson Cloutier.

Little darlings, can they hear? Left-right are K-Grade 1 students Anna Perry, Maisie McPhail and Judy Hanecome.

Students in the Grade 2-4 production gestured during their performance. Left- right are Liam Rosario and Samantha James.

Sweet as candy canes! Students in the Grade 5-6 classes sing. Left-right are Madison Kachuk, Lyka Laudencia and Kaden Rosario.

Never enough elves! Prince Espinosa was part of the Grade 2-4 classes’ performance.

All students from kindergarten to Grade 6 performed Shine at the start of the concert. Above are a few of the eager students performing.