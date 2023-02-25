Students show appreciation February 25, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Students from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie surprised staff at the High Prairie Friendship Centre recently with homemade thank you cards. Through the centre’s Student Support Learning Program, they were able to cost-share with PRJH so students could complete their Lifeguard Prep training as one of their options this semester. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Holy Family Catholic Regional Division welcomes Ukrainian students Pasta Supper Feb. 23 at St. Andrew’s School News – Options at PRJH allow students to expand horizons Northern Lakes VP Vanderburgh resigns